Mini 'eco warriors' at Ribble Valley school sowing seeds for the future in environmental project

The youngsters have been taking part in a pollinator project organised by the Read and Simonstone environmental group. Volunteers from the group met with parent volunteers and the children to prepare the specified area in the school grounds.

Together they removed the turf and relocated it to a new home next to raised beds. The pupils then planted wild seeds, specifically chosen to attract pollinators next year. They then added more seeds and flowers to their own class flower bed.

Class four teacher Miss Kim Taylor said: "We had great fun, in addition to learning and discussing many environmental issues.

Year four students at Read Primary School have thrown themselves into a pollinator project

"We had a great response from the environmental group, and we would like to give our thanks to all the volunteers who made it possible. We have a great new partnership and know that it is a positive experience for all.

"We even managed to recite our school motto whilst stomping in the seeds, Sowing the seed of tomorrow, growing in the light of the lord.”

"Our “pollinator ladies” thought this was particularly apt and they were impressed by how well the children responded and also their questions, enthusiasm and super behaviour."

Year four pupils at Read Primary School have become mini 'eco warriors' by planting seeds for pollination next year