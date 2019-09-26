Today marks Mesothelioma Awareness Day, which seeks to bring attention to the asbestos-related illness.



Mesothelioma Awareness Day (MAD) was founded in 2004 by members of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. The day occurs annually on September 26th to bring community awareness to mesothelioma cancer and other diseases caused by the mineral asbestos.

Asbestos is a dangerous fibrous mineral that was historically used as an additive in many products. Many people come into contact with the substance daily and may contract cancer once inhaling the fibers. Though rare, mesothelioma is a dangerous disease that deserves awareness and community attention.

People in the construction, defense, first responder, farming and industrial fields are most likely to be exposed. Recent events like the Jojo Siwa makeup scandal, Johnson & Johnson talc trials, and 2018 New York City asbestos pipe explosion highlight that anyone can be exposed to asbestos, even if not involved in these occupations.

Visit CureMeso.org to donate to the Meso Foundation’s community outreach efforts and Mesothelioma.com to learn more about the particulars of the disease, who it affects, and how to avoid asbestos.

