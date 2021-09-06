Matt's dream job became a reality at Turf Moor

Matt with his brother Mike at a Burnley game

Matt grew up in Whalley and attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, before joining the East Lancs Newspaper Group, working as a reporter for the Burnley Express and Clitheroe Advertiser.

“Matt was 14, and one day I asked him what his dream job would be,” said his brother Mike. "Matt said it would be to report on football and cover a Burnley match, and he realised both ambitions.”

Mike added: “One day, the chief football reporter was on holiday and Matt was asked to step into his shoes. Burnley won 3-0 against Chesterfield (September 1991) and Roger Eli, who was a cult figure with Clarets fans, scored a hat trick. Matt was always very proud of that day.”

Matt also covered the fortunes of Ribblesdale Wanderers and Clitheroe CC, plus the town football team at Shawbridge.

Matt absolutely immersed himself in the job,” added Mike. “He didn’t just wait for the reports to come in, he’d go off to Great Harwood or Colne to see the bowls or cricket teams in

action and do his own stuff.”

Chris Boden, who reports on the Clarets for the Burnley Express, started his journalism apprenticeship around the same time as Matt.

"Matt was fantastic with me when I started at the Burnley Express, and he put the hand of friendship out straightaway,” said Chris. “Matt was very dedicated, but we had many a good night out in Clitheroe and a lot of laughs. Matt had a terrific sense of humour and I recall that he would try and get movie titles in the sports headlines. It wasn’t always easy with darts or tennis, but he got Papillon, White Men Can’t Jump, The Great Escape and Local Hero in the newspaper.