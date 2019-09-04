Massive Mental Walk needs Burnley folk's help to raise awareness of suicide

Organisers of a huge charity wak are asking for the public's help on the final leg of a mammoth challenge.

The Massive Mental Walk, organised by Burnley mental health charity PH7 Life, has seen participants attempting to walk 111 miles, a feat which is set to end in Burnley this Saturday.

Rebecca Jane, group operations director, said: "The walk has been going on over the last four weekends through August and continues into September. We are walking 111 miles because 111 people take their lives each week.

"Our walkers have now completed 77 miles. Last Saturday they walked from Wigan to Blackburn, and on the final day (September 7th) they will walk from Blackburn to Burnley – it is that day we are asking for help with.

"Each walk has gained between 20 and 40 participants, which is amazing, but for the final day I want 111 people. That way, when members of the public see them, they will know that each person is taking the place of someone who took their life that week.

"All people have to do is sign up via massivementalwalk.com – there’s also lots of information, images and updates from the walk so far on the website."

Former Accrington Stanley footballer Paul Howarth, from Worsthorne, set up PH7 Wellbeing Centre in Burnley 18 months ago after overcoming his own battle with depression.

Now, an arm of the organisation, PH7 Life, based in Bank Parade, has organised this fund-raising walk.