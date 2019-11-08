Masked burglar armed with hammer demands cash from 81-year-old Burnley woman

Detectives are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in Burnley.

The incident happened at about 5pm yesterday (Thursday) when a masked man went into the home of an 81-year-old woman and demanded money. He was armed with a hammer.

The intruder ran from the address on Accrington Road when the victim said she didn’t have any cash.

She was left extremely frightened and upset, although thankfully not physically hurt.

Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the offender who is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a black jacket with a high visibility vest over the top.

Det. Con. Sarah Whittaker, of Burnley CID, said: “This must have been an absolutely terrifying experience for this elderly lady. It is fortunate that she was not physically hurt during this unnerving ordeal. We have a number of enquiries ongoing and I would appeal for the public’s help so we can identify this offender.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1273 of November 7th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.