Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a terrace property in Burnley Road just after midnight.

Three fire engines from Colne and Nelson were mobilised and crews used two hose reels, six breathing apparatus and one positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire, which began at the ground floor of the house.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "One casualty was treated by firefighters and then conveyed to hospital."