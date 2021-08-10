Madonna and Elvis join Audrey Hepburn and Tom Cruise for tour of Burnley's pubs

And they certainly drew plenty of glances as the 'stars' were part of a fancy dress pub crawl organised by Burnley dad Ryan Salmon to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

A committed fundraiser for the charity as he suffers from the condition, the pub crawl started at The Thornton and the route took in a series of pubs leading to Burnley town centre and rounding off at Remedy nightspot with a live performance by the band Bridle Lights.

And it looks the fun day out raised the grand total of around £1,500 for the charity.

Ryan as Dumb from Dumb and Dumber with his wife Chloe as Audrey Hepburn

Ryan, who lead the pub crawl as Jim Carrey's character Dumb from the hit film Dumb and Dumber, is preparing to take part in the London Marathon in October and he will be running to raise funds for the CF Trust again.

Delighted when he was accepted to take part Ryan (35) will be joined by his father in law, Gary Ingham, for his third marathon and they have set themselves a fundraising target of £5,000.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, is a UK-based national charity founded in 1964.

Ryan, who lives with his wife Chloe and their daughter Lottie, is one of the first people in the UK to receive a new drug, hailed as a 'major breakthrough' for treatment of CF.

A pink lady from Grease joins forces with Jim Carrey's character from The Mask

Since he started on the new drug therapy, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019, Ryan's lung capacity has increased from 25 per cent to 60 per cent.

The 35-year-old is grateful to his own GP, who pressed for Ryan to have the medication, as it has not only enhanced the quality of his life it has kept him out of hospital.