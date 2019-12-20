Mad Friday dispersal order put in place for Burnley town centre

A dispersal order has been launched to combat anti-social behaviour in Burnley on one of the busiest nights in town.

The order, which will affect most of Burnley town centre, has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It allows for police to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Police Sgt Phil Ellis, of Burnley and Padiham Police, said: "Ahead of the festive celebrations this weekend, a s34 dispersal order will be in place (area shown in map) for Friday 20th December to deter any person or group who feels the need to ruin the festive spirit for friends and colleagues.

"We expect it to be a busy night and will be out on patrol to keep those in Burnley safe, and feeling safe. In case of any anti-social or coal-worthy behaviour (Santa's still watching), we will be moving those on the naughty list and showing their less desirable side away from the area to protect the peace. We have done this so a select few do not spoil the evening for everyone else. Remember folks, look after each other and get home safe."