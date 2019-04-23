Loyal customer’s drawing of Clitheroe deli is now available to buy

A former Clitheroe lad who did a drawing of a popular sandwich shop in the town after its owners retired is now selling copies of the image.

Loyal customers were saddened when the much-loved Chicken Deli on Church Street closed.

Sam Holden (25), who used to live in Clitheroe, but now lives in London, was particularly upset and did a drawing of the front of the deli as a lasting memory.

A regular there with his older brother Joe (30), Sam, who likes to draw in his spare time and whose parents Bill and Jan Holden still live in Clitheroe, used to buy a sandwich when he was home in Clitheroe and post it down to his brother who lives in Bath via Royal Mail!

Sam is now selling his drawing of the Chicken Deli on Etsy and has already received orders from a few friends in Clitheroe.

For a copy of the drawing visit: www.etsy.com/uk/listing/687805755/chicken-deli-prints-8x10-and-5x7-inch?ref=listings_manager_grid

Ian and Sandra Roberts, who ran the Chicken Deli for 21 years, retired in the New Year with another Ribble Valley business, CJs Sandwich Shop at Whalley, taking over the premises.