Loyal customer Marie wins Shop Clitheroe vouchers

May’s winner of the Shop Clitheroe loyalty card scheme is Clitheroe’s own Marie Preedy.

Born and brought up in the town Marie was a full time food technician teacher at St Bedes RC High School in Blackburn before retiring.

She now enjoys her time across a range of pastimes which include water colour painting, flower arranging, dining out and Zumba.

Having had a Shop Clitheroe card since its inception in 2012, Marie was delighted to receive the news of her winnings and said: “I do nearly all of my shopping in Clitheroe and we are lucky to have such a diverse range of shops. Being local I have a loyalty to support my own town businesses. I’m looking forward to treating myself and spending my £50 worth of vouchers soon.”

Presenting Marie with her vouchers Liz Metcalfe from Orchid Bridal on King Street said: “With 35 years’ experience designing and making bespoke bridal gowns for the bride that knows what she wants or would like something a little more unusual we are proud to support Shop Clitheroe. Also in store we have a range of accessories, shoes and veils to complement all our leading name designer wedding dresses. I hope Marie enjoys her winnings and would encourage everyone to carry a card.”

Promoted by Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, the Shop Clitheroe card is available at independent shops displaying the purple castle logo.