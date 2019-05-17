Loyal customer Marie wins Shop Clitheroe vouchers

Marie, is pictured on the right, collecting her vouchers from Liz Metcalfe.
May’s winner of the Shop Clitheroe loyalty card scheme is Clitheroe’s own Marie Preedy.

Born and brought up in the town Marie was a full time food technician teacher at St Bedes RC High School in Blackburn before retiring.

She now enjoys her time across a range of pastimes which include water colour painting, flower arranging, dining out and Zumba.

Having had a Shop Clitheroe card since its inception in 2012, Marie was delighted to receive the news of her winnings and said: “I do nearly all of my shopping in Clitheroe and we are lucky to have such a diverse range of shops. Being local I have a loyalty to support my own town businesses. I’m looking forward to treating myself and spending my £50 worth of vouchers soon.”

Presenting Marie with her vouchers Liz Metcalfe from Orchid Bridal on King Street said: “With 35 years’ experience designing and making bespoke bridal gowns for the bride that knows what she wants or would like something a little more unusual we are proud to support Shop Clitheroe. Also in store we have a range of accessories, shoes and veils to complement all our leading name designer wedding dresses. I hope Marie enjoys her winnings and would encourage everyone to carry a card.”

Promoted by Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, the Shop Clitheroe card is available at independent shops displaying the purple castle logo.