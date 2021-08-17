Little runners earned their finishers' medals in Burnley Mayor's Mile challenge
This trio were among the 30 youngsters who completed the Burnley Mayor's Mile fun run.
Heavy rain did not deter the youngsters from taking part in the event in Burnley's Towneley Park.
Each child who took part was presented with a finishers' medal.
Hosted by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife and Mayoress, Kerry, there were sweet treat rewards for the youngsters and also face painting.
Members of the Mayoress's fund raising committee helped to organise and marshal the event.