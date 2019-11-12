Light up a Life honours loved ones this Christmas

Hundreds of people from the Ribble Valley are expected to gather in Blackburn to remember their loved ones in a very special Christmas service hosted by East Lancashire Hospice.

Light up a Life is an annual service which allows those who have lost loved ones to make a dedication in their honour.

This year you can shine a star in memory of family or friends that are no longer with us this Christmas in the East Lancashire Hospice Night Sky featured on the hospice website. You can

remember anyone who is special to you, who lit up your life or was an inspiration. The Light up a Life service is open to everyone who has made a dedication and their families. The service is free and will be held at Blackburn Cathedral on December 9th at 7-30pm.

On the night, the Christmas tree lights will be switched on by special guests whilst those attending the service hold a candle in their loved one's memory. There will also be specially

chosen readings and songs.

Lianna Champ, from Champ Funeral Service, who are sponsoring the event this year, said: “Memory is how we hold on to the things we love. Light up a Life is an important step in remembering our loved ones and it is a privilege once again to be able to sponsor such a special event. During the service, the ritual of lighting a candle is a very powerful one and by sharing our grief as a community we connect with one another, human to human.”

Dedications can be viewed on the East Lancashire Hospice website. To make a donation for this year’s unique Light up a Life service, please visit: https://lightupalife.eastlancshospice.org.uk/