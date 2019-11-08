Lest we forget: Poppy to be projected on Clitheroe Castle

A huge poppy is to be projected on Clitheroe Castle commemorating Remembrance Day.

The projection starts today and will continue until sunrise on Tuesday.

It will be visible from miles around, particularly to the North of Clitheroe, with the best vantage point from Castlegate in the town centre.

Crowds and television crews gathered to watch a poppy projection at Clitheroe Castle last year marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

It was so spectacular that the castle’s owner, Ribble Valley Borough Council, has decided to make it an annual event marking Remembrance Day.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stella Brunskill said: “Remembrance Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifice made by military personnel, who have served and continue to serve our country.

“The poppy switch-on caused quite a stir in Clitheroe town centre last year, with people stopping in the street to look at it and take photographs.

“It was so effective that we have decided to make it an annual event marking Remembrance Day.

“I would like to thank council officers and contractors involved in the poppy projection for producing such an impressive and moving spectacle.”