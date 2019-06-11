Latest images of Burnley's new luxury Crow Wood Hotel

New exciting images, computer generated and by drone, have been released charting the progress of Burnley's new super hotel.

Luxury awaits visitors to Burnley's new 76 bedroom Crow Wood Hotel which is starting to take shape at the popular leisure venue.

Drone shot of the front of the hotel

Expected to open in October, the 76-bedroom hotel will boast a huge banqueting hall, Mediterranean restaurant and corporate facilities.

A proud Mr Brown, who laid the foundations for his popular leisure complex in 2001, which more recently came to include the award-winning Woodland Spa, said the whole site would now be known as the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort.

He said: "Internally the upper floors are well advanced. All internal walls are built, plastered, first fix plumbing and electrical complete. The bathrooms are all tiled and door casings being installed.

"The fixed bedroom furniture is starting to be installed today. The ground floor is now mostly glazed, and the first fix plumbing and electricals are well advanced. Externally the landscaping is well advanced with kerbs to car parks now going in.

Drone image of the rear

"We hope to open in October but have not yet set a date. We have appointed a general manager, assistant and a revenue manager who will take up their posts on August 1st."

The whole project is expected to create around 70 full and part-time jobs.

Set within landscaped gardens with views over to Pendle Hill, an ornamental lake has been created and 1,000 trees planted, although some 700 had to be felled to make way.