Large crowds set to descend in village for Whalley Pickwick's 30th anniversary celebrations

Preparations are being finalised for this year's Whalley Pickwick Festival which marks its 30th birthday.

The popular Dickensian event will be held on Sunday, December 1st, from 11am until 6pm featuring a range of not-to-be-missed Christmas events.

Stallholders and businesses will remain open until late joining in on the special festivities. Many will take a step back in time and don Dickensian costume, bringing a real Victorian feel to the village.

Attractions on the day - which normally pulls thousands of people from far and wide - include a varied range of stalls selling yuletide gifts, handmade crafts, refreshments, seasonal treats, tasty food and drink and much more. There will be carol singing, Father Christmas will make an appearance at Whalley Methodist Hall and the Christmas tree lights switch on will take place too.

Entertainment will be provided by the Darwen Brass Band, Preston Morris Men, plus live music in the Whalley pubs from 7pm onwards featuring Northern Soul, karaoke and hits from the fifties and sixties to get people into the swing of things.

There will be lots for youngsters to see and do at the fun-filled event with stalls and fairground rides at Whalley Co-Op car park, plus food pop-up stalls and children's activities at Salvage House. Meanwhile, at Whalley Old Grammar School, open from 11am to 4-30pm, members of Whalley Local History Group will be displaying ancient maps, old pictures, documents, newspaper cuttings, a local history book and pictures. Whalley Pre-School will have stalls in the main hall and Whalley Parish Church will throw open its doors from noon until 5pm hosting stalls selling refreshments, special children's activity packs and an Advent carol service at 6-30pm.