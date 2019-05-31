Langho Cubs help keep village spick and span

Volunteers from Langho in Bloom have been out in force keeping the village free from litter on pavements, grass verges and hedgerows

As part of the annual Great British Spring Clean, Veronica Hargreaves and Sheila Moss from the local WI organised a litter pick and collected eight bin bags full of assorted rubbish in Langho.

Less than two weeks later, 18 Cubs from St Leonard’s Langho Scout Group, together with members of Langho in Bloom, collected another 12 kilos of rubbish!

A spokesman said: “The Cubs were astonished and disgusted by what they found. It is so important that we educate the next generation about the harm littering can do to our environment. "Please remember to take your rubbish home or put it in the nearest bin!”