Lancashire's 'foster care' for adults scheme rated outstanding

Lancashire County Council's Shared Lives Service has once again been rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission.

The shared lives scheme works in a similar way to foster care, but for adults. People who use Shared Lives become part of a family.

Shared Lives matches adults with learning disabilities, older people and people with mental health needs with carers and their families.

Shared Lives was recognised as being outstanding in all five areas covered by the inspection - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

In the report inspector said:

• "People unanimously told us carers and staff were exceptionally compassionate and kind. Staff and carers expressed commitment to ensuring people received high-quality care. We saw excellent examples of how carers ensured people felt part of their family."

• "We saw excellent examples of how people were supported to remain safe at times when they were at significant risk. Through robust safeguarding training, staff and carers were able to keep people safe at times when their lives were in crisis."

• "The provider‘s robust recruitment processes for staff and carers, along with the matching process, had exceptionally positive outcomes for people."

• "We saw outstanding examples of when the service had worked with other healthcare professionals to achieve positive outcomes for people and to improve their quality of life."

County Coun. Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: "Our Shared Lives service was recognised as outstanding previously. The team has worked hard to maintain this excellent standard, but has actually improved the service again as we achieved outstanding in all five areas covered by the inspection.

"Our achievements were also recognised at the national Association of Directors of Adult Social Services conference, which underlines what an excellent service we provide.

"Well done to the team and all our Shared Lives carers for all their hard work. They should be very proud of their achievements."

To view copies of the latest CQC inspection report for Lancashire County Council's Shared Lives service, visit [https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-2604806152 the CQC website]