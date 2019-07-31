Lancashire charity receives National Lottery funding to better help vulnerable women

Vulnerable Lancashire women will receive better help from a county-wide charity thanks to National Lottery funding.

Lancashire Women is one of just eight UK charities to win a slice of a new £15 million Digital Fund.

The charity, which runs a network of women’s centres, will use the funding to improve its digital support services. It will also invest in digital tools to help women as soon as possible before their problems multiply.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of Agenda, the alliance for at-risk females, said: “Women and girls who have experience of abuse, poor mental health or face problems with addiction or homelessness, need access to a wide-range of support to help rebuild their lives. Digital tools and platforms could be a real game-changer – unlocking new ways of reaching and supporting women and girls in a way that works for them. That is why we’re thrilled to partner with Lancashire Women on this exciting new project."