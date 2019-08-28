'Journey's End' starts new season for Players

The Western Front is the dramatic setting for the first play in the new season of the Rossendale Players.

"There's something very deep, and rather fine, about hero-worship - so long as the hero's a hero" Will anyone prove to be a real hero when pushed to the limits of human endurance?

Find out in R C Sherriff's Great War classic, 'Journey's End', which the Players will be performing at their New Millennium Theatre home in Burnley Road East, Waterfoot, from Saturday, September 21st, to Saturday, September 28th.

Set in the trenches near Saint-Quentin, Aisne, in 1918, towards the end of the First World War, Journey's End gives a glimpse into the experiences of the officers of a British Army infantry company. The story plays out in the officers' dugout over four days from 18 March 1918 to 21 March 1918, the last few days before Operation Michael.

Tickets costing £9 are on sale now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/therossendaleplayers or by calling 07922 021505, or from Watts Newsagents (next door to the theatre).