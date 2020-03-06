Joint party for TWO Clitheroe residents celebrating 100th birthday milestones

What are the chances of two unrelated residents of Abbeyfield House having their 100th birthdays on the same day?

Well, this happened for Mary Worswick and Joyce Ridsdale, both born in 1920 and marking turning three figures.

Both ladies received their special birthday cards from Her Majesty The Queen and a nice visit from Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Stella Brunskill.

The afternoon was marked by entertainment from GO on Tour - a theatre troupe based at Blackburn Empire Theatre in Ewood. Artistic director, Mandy Stableford, said: "It's always a privilege to join family members helping to celebrate a special birthday, but to be invited to help celebrate two centenaries on the same day is a unique situation."

Family members had travelled in atrocious weather from all over the country to be with Mary and Joyce and joined in with an enthusiastic audience of Abbeyfield House residents as everyone enjoyed a trip down memory lane, with songs and dances from the 1920s right through to the present day. This was followed by a special celebratory afternoon tea of delicate sandwiches, cakes and Prosecco, which was enjoyed by all.