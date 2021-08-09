"I've made memories to last a lifetime and would not change a thing' says Ribble Valley's Sam Jackson after he exits hit reality TV show Love Island

Viewers of the hit show, that puts a group of young singletons hoping to find love in a luxury Majorca villa, were left feeling sad for the former St Augustine's RC High School, Billington, pupil, when he lost his place in the villa along with three other contestants after fellow islanders chose to save two others.

Sam, along with Hugo Hammond, Clarisse Juliette, and Amy Day left the villa, after their fellow islanders chose to save Mary Bedford and Tyler Cruickshank

The four islanders found themselves packing their bags during Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, after they were revealed to be at risk of being dumped earlier this week following a public vote on the favourite couples.

Clitheroe's Sam Jackson has been dumped from hit TV reality show Love Island (photo courtesy of ITV plc)

Hugo and Amy, Sam and Mary, and Tyler and Clarisse were the three couples who received the fewest votes, and it was then up to their fellow islanders to save one girl and one boy.

The remaining boys chose to save Mary, while the girls picked Tyler, meaning the other four were sent home.

And Sam – who coupled up with Mary after his former partner Faye Winter reunited with Teddy Soares – added: “It’s a difficult one to say, but at the same time I’m happy to be going home. My journey has been what it is, and I’ve made some memories that are going to last a lifetime. I literally would not change a thing.”

Sam (23) made his debut in the show as the notorious Casa Amor stint began when the main contestants are tempted to stray from their chosen partners by a new group of lads and girls. Chosen by Faye, Sam's won a place in the main villa but his stay was short lived.

Sam appeared in a live link up on Love Island' s 'Aftersun' last night where he revealed he had no regrets about taking part in the show and wished fellow contestants well.

A keen cricketer and footballer, Sam is a welder who was works at Hanson Cement, formerly Castle Cement,