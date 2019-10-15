It's showtime! Countdown begins for the opening of Clitheroe's new luxury cinema

The interior of the cinema will be very similar to this but the colour scheme will be unveiled on Friday
Get your popcorn ready for the debut of a unique and luxury cinema experience at the Holmes Mill complex in Clitheroe.

Excited cinema-goers will be delighted to know the facility is set to open on Friday.

Everyman Media Group is an upmarket UK-wide AIM listed cinema and leisure group that operates in 26 venues. The cinema in Clitheroe will feature four stunning screens with a bar and food offering.

A spokesman for the firm said: "There are only three days to go until the opening of the new boutique venue located on Greenacre Street. It will feature a large bar and lounge space and three screens featuring Everyman’s signature comfy sofa seating and a menu featuring Spielburgers, sundaes and cocktails."