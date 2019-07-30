IN PICTURES: Tractors roll for annual Ribble Valley road run Despite the inclement weather, 44 tractors took part in this year's Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run. The event, which is in its seventh year, saw all makes of tractors from a 1955 Grey Fergi to a 2019 John Deere. 1. Despite the damp weather, the event was a huge success Despite the damp weather, the event was a huge success other Buy a Photo 2. Seventh annual Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run Seventh annual Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run other Buy a Photo 3. Tractors in Waddington Tractors in Waddington other Buy a Photo 4. In Whalley In Whalley other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3