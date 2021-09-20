In pictures: Thousands of walkers raise a glass at returning Pendle Pub Walk

Around 2,500 walkers of all ages, including a record number of canine competitors, made the most of the fine weather to take in a host of the area's finest pubs and bars.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside in conjunction with Pendleside Hospice, such was the number of walkers this year, that four starting points were set up.

The busiest starting venue was the Sparrow Hawk in Fence, where around 1,300 people set off to help raise vital funds for the hospice.

The last time the walk was held, in 2019, it raised more than £110,000 for the hospice as well as funds for local Rotary charities.

Organiser Grahame Trudgell, of Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club, said: "The response this year has been absolutely fantastic. The event was originally scheduled for June, but we had to move the date due to restrictions. That has certainly not dampened the enthusiasm of the walkers and the record number of pubs and bars who have supported the walk this year."

1. Pendle Pub Walk 2021. Photo: Edward Lee. Photo Sales

2. Pendle Pub Walk 2021. Photo: Edward Lee. Photo Sales

3. Pendle Pub Walk 2021. Photo: Edward Lee. Photo Sales

4. Pendle Pub Walk 2021. Photo: Edward Lee. Photo Sales