In pictures: Moving images show how Padiham turned out in force to pay their respects to a true son of the town
Hundreds lined the streets of Padiham for the funeral of well known businessman and champion of the town Bob Clark.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 3:45 pm
Applause filled the air as the cortege paused outside Padiham Town Hall before making its way to St Leonard's Church for the funeral service.
Former miner Bob lived in Padiham all his life and was known for his generosity and kindness to many groups and individuals over the years.
A former Mayor of Padiham, Bob was also town councillor and a week before he died became the first person to be presented with the Freedom of the Town.
