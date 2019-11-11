Clitheroe Remembrance Sunday. Picture by Ken Geddes

IN PICTURES: Hundreds gather to pay their respects at Ribble Valley's Remembrance Sunday services

Large crowds, including civic dignitaries, gathered on Remembrance Sunday in towns and villages in the rural borough to honour the war dead.

There were poignant commemorations in Clitheroe, Whalley and Billington Gardens to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

Remembrance Sunday. Picture by Ken Geddes

Remembrance Sunday Clitheroe: Picture by Ken Geddes

Remembrance Sunday Clitheroe: Picture by Ken Geddes

Whalley remembers The Fallen

