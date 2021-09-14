IN PICTURES: Cyclists keep the wheels of fundraising turning by taking part in Ribble Valley Ride 2021

A shift in gear in terms of a staging switch from summer to autumn, plus a location change did not deter a peloton of over 170 cyclists, who turned out for this year’s Ribble Valley Ride, raising around £5,000 for a trio of local charities.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 12:30 pm

The ride, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe and sponsored by Dare 2B, Applethwaite Homes and Hanson Cement Group, returned after a Covid-19 enforced 2020 break last weekend – usually it takes place in June. It had also swapped its start/end point for the Hanson Cement Works in West Bradford Road, Clitheroe, and instead of offering cyclists a choice of three routes, kept it to two, with 25 mile and 60 mile courses that both headed out via Chatburn into the Ribble Valley and Bowland countryside.

Pictures by David Bleazard

1. Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Photo Sales

2. Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Photo Sales

3. Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Photo Sales

4. Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Ribble Valley Ride 2021. Pictures by David Bleazard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3