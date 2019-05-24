Jo-Anne Nutter and her husband, Bryan. Picture by Andy Ford Photography

IN PICTURES: Burnley's Razzle and Dazzle charity ball

Thousands of pounds was raised for Pendleside Hospice at a fundraising ball held at Burnley Football Club.

Dozens of guests attended the glitzy event, organised by Bryan and Jo-Anne Nutter, of The Footcare Service, Padiham, which raised almost £8,000.

Guests have a blast at the Razzle and Dazzle Ball. Picture by Andy Ford Photography

Guests have a blast at the Razzle and Dazzle Ball. Picture by Andy Ford Photography

Fantastic auction and raffle prizes were up for grabs. Picture by Andy Ford Photography

Fantastic auction and raffle prizes were up for grabs. Picture by Andy Ford Photography

