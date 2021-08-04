In pictures: Burnley residents' second scarecrow festival and fun day is a roaring success (part one)
Visitors flocked to Rosegrove at the weekend for the second Scarecrow Festival
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:30 pm
Organised by the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch inventive scarecrows included an array of characters and after visitors had completed the tour there was a fun day with a range of stalls and attractions.
And children were delighted to see a range of popular cartoon film characters at the fun day including the stars of Frozen, The Ninja Turtles and Paddington Bear
