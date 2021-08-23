Ian roars into action as new Clitheroe Lions president - almost 40 years after launching the club!

Ian has been involved with several local fundraising groups and events over many years. He was one of the former organisers of the Lions and Round Table Heritage Fayres in the seventies and eighties, as well as an organiser of Clitheroe Food Festival and chairman of the 800 Club - a year long celebration in 1986 marking 800 years of the building of Clitheroe Castle. The celebrations raised thousands of pounds for over 100 local charities and won the English Tourist Boards event of the year award. It was widely hailed as a momentous year for Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley and an excellent collaboration between the Ribble Valley Borough Council and the wider community and its many organisations.