Hundreds of vintage tractors pack the showfield at Chipping Steam Fair

It’s full steam ahead to another 21 years – and more – for a much-loved annual village event.

Chipping Steam Fair celebrated it 21st birthday this year.

The Green Lane Show field was a hive of activity.

There were hundreds of vintage vehicles and exhibits, arena entertainment, a gift and crafts fair, competitions, displays and demonstrations with live music and beer tent. Proceeds go to local charities and good causes.

Fair secretary, Mark Craig, said: “Saturday was record-breaking for attendance and for the number of exhibits – we had over 1,000 exhibits. It's a wonderful event. The whole village gets involved and it's a village thing. The pubs are busy. It gets people into the village."

The event included more than 200 vintage tractors. The show was set up by Mary Harrison in 1998, who is still at the helm supported by her team of volunteers.