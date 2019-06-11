Hundreds of cyclists saddle up to enjoy Ribble Valley's cycling scene and raise lots of cash for charity

The 2019 Ribble Valley Ride attracted almost 400 cyclists of all abilities on Sunday raising more than £5,000 for three deserving charities.

Starting from the new venue of Hanson Cement, where the facilities were excellent and the riders also had an extremely educational demonstration of HGV safety with respect to bikes, riders set off to tackle three routes - 100 miles, 60 miles and 25.

After Saturday's deluge the weather was almost perfect, but road conditions were challenging with many stretches recently resurfaced with loose chippings. Once again the cyclists were full of praise for the smooth organisation, the friendly marshals and, of course, the food stops. The event also caters for disabled riders and a team on specially modified electric bikes was entered by the Empowered People charity from Todmorden.

The total raised for the three charities - Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Dan's Trust and Prostate Cancer UK - is likely to be over £5,000.

Event organiser, Bill Honeywell, said: "Once again Rotary in Clitheroe and Accrington have collaborated to produce an epic event with riders returning year-after-year to enjoy the area's fabulous scenery and our wonderful food!

"We are so grateful to everyone at Hanson Cement for allowing us to use their excellent premises and to all our sponsors and volunteers in all kinds of capacity. The feedback from cyclists has been the best ever and it's a reflection of all the hard work put in by so many people. We'll be back again in 2020 for the seventh year!"