Hundreds attend special Turf Moor service for Burnley 'pizza king' Enzo
Scores of family, friends, colleagues and customers of renowned Burnley ‘pizza king’ Vincenzo ‘Enzo’ Manta turned out to say a final farewell to the genial Clarets fan who died at the start of the Covid pandemic last year.
Restrictions last April meant that just 12 people could attend the original funeral but on Sunday hundreds attended a special service in the Turf Moor memorial garden. And a relaxing of international restrictions allowed Enzo's sister Maria to fly in from Sicily for the ceremonies.
As part of the service, Enzo’s wife Maria and Clarets striker Jay Rodriguez unveiled a memorial plaque in his honour. ‘Jay Rod’ and his dad Kiko, who was also at the service, were regular customers at the renowned Enzo’s pizza takeaway in Colne Road.
Enzo’s son Nico and granddaughter 11-year-old Sofia Maria paid touching tributes to the devoted family man.
Earlier, Fr Brian Kealey had officiated at a moving ceremony at Barrowford Cemetery where Enzo’s ashes were interred. As well as the plaque, a memorial tree has also been planted in the garden.
After the Turf Moor ceremony family, friends and guests moved into the Longside Suite at Turf Moor where they watched a film about Enzo Manta’s life and reminisced about him and the amazing impact he had on so many people in Burnley. Special Enzo Pizza’s T-shirts were also sold to raise funds for the Turf Moor memorial garden project.
Enzo Manta leaves, his wife Maria, his son Nicolò and daughter Carmela, as well as his granddaughter Sofia Maria and his newborn grandson Vincenzo Matteo. He also leaves brothers Lillo and Giuseppe, sister Maria, mum Carmela Schillaci, sisters-in-law Domenica and Maria and his nephews and nieces.