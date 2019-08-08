How this Clitheroe school's charity bid is rivalling Lord Sugar's TV sensation The Apprentice

Kind-hearted children from St James’ School, Clitheroe, raised hundreds of pounds for charity when they staged a junior version of The Apprentice.

And Ribble FM Station manager Lee Roe was so impressed with their dedication and ideas, he transmitted the show on the radio.

“Like the real Apprentice with Lord Sugar, the kids were given a product to make, design and market, so it was a big challenge,” said Lee.

“I got involved when St James’ asked me to come in and talk to the Rowan Class, giving them a little insight into advertising on the radio.”

He added: “I was amazed at their hard work and application, so I said that whoever wins Junior Apprentice would go on the radio and that’s what we did.”

The Golden Oak team, who produced painted pots, lifted the Junior Apprentice title with money donated to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Cancer Research.

“Most of them were only nine, but they came up with marvellous stuff, coloured sand bottles, home-made jewellery and toffees.

“And the parents used real money to buy the children’s products at The Apprentice Final.

“They are all a great credit to their school and their families.”