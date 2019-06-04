House building firm has your number in this year's Ribble Valley Ride

House building firm Applethwaite Homes has your number if you’re intending to take part in this year’s Ribble Valley Ride.

Applethwaite Homes, part of the Eric Wright Group, delivering Pendlebrook in Clitheroe consisting of 34 bungalows for the over-55s off Peel Park Avenue, is sponsoring the ride’s numbers, which all participants have to wear for identification.

By taking on the costs of the numbers’ production and printing, it means that ride organisers, Clitheroe and Accrington Rotary Clubs, have less outgoings and are therefore able to donate more money to the charities the ride supports – Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Dan’s Trust and Prostate Cancer UK.

James Whewell, sales manager of Applethwaite Homes, said: “Eric Wright Group has been supporting Rosemere for many years and Applethwaite Homes are delighted to be involved in this great Ribble Valley event, which celebrates the beauty of the local countryside and supports a trio of very worthwhile causes.”

This year’s ride takes place on Sunday. It is not a race but it is split into three categories dependent on cycling ability and fitness. There is a 25 mile challenge, a 60 mile route for enthusiasts and a 100 mile course for the most proficient riders. Depending on the category, entry costs from £18 to £28 per cyclist. To enter, visit www.ribblevalleyride.org

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local cancer units, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Dan’s Trust is a Ribble Valley and Hyndburn charity that supports outstanding young local athletes. It was set up in memory of Dan Bagshaw, a former pupil of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and a graduate of Oxford University, who was himself also an outstanding athlete. Dan died aged just 27 of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) while taking part in a triathlon in Hong Kong.