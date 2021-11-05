History in the baking for Burnley's Graham Robinson who still loves his job three decades later

Back in 1991 – the year when Bryan Adams made history with his (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, The Big Issue is launched and Helen Sharman becomes the first British person in space, Graham joined CherryTree Bakery straight from school.

Graham has witnessed significant change across the company – but says he still loves his job three decades later.

Graham (46), from Burnley, said: “I can’t believe I have been here for 30 years. I enjoy coming to work and I’m sure I’ll be here a while longer yet.

Graham Robinson

“It makes all the difference when you know you’re part of a team and although I’ve seen many changes over the years to the processes and technology that we use, the company has always offered great training and support.

“They helped me get my forklift truck driving certification and always make sure you’re ok. I honestly believe they care about their staff. You’re not just a number here.”

Graham grew up working on his parents’ farm and has enjoyed a variety of roles across the company, helping CherryTree to achieve significant contracts with national coffee shops and supermarket cafes.

Graham was surprised when his colleagues and senior management team threw a celebratory event in his honour, presented him with £200 in vouchers, a bottle of whiskey and, of course, a large CherryTree Bakery celebration cake to mark the milestone.

Mark Beaumont, Managing Director, said: “Thirty years is a long time and we all would like to thank Graham for his hard work and commitment to the company. He has always had great pride in his work and continues to be a key member of our team.