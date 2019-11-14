Here is how Zumba enthusiasts from all over Lancashire filled Blackburn Cathedral for a two-hour Zumbathon in aid of Children in Need

A team of dancers and instructors took part in a two-hour zumbathon to raise £550 for the BBC Children in Need appeal 2019.

Dancers came from all points of the compass: Colne, Accrington, Blackburn, Preston, Lancaster, Over Wyre, Whalley, Leyland, to exercise in Blackburn Cathedral while gathering much needed funds for the good causes supported by Children in Need.

The two-hour event, organised by the Blackburn Diocese Ministry of Sport team, was promoted by The Church of England and launched by Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster.

Bishop Jill said: “The great thing is that we have people with faith and without faith celebrating together.”

The Rev Lesley Hinchcliffe, Vicar of Fence and Higham, and a member of the Ministry of Sport organising team, said: “My objective for the event is unashamedly missional: I hope that by bringing people into this amazing Cathedral for this event people will think ‘Wow - church isn’t what I maybe thought it was about.'”

Zumba instructor Louise Ball, who has a class in Whalley, enthused: “It was a great night of socialising and fundraising. Zumba and the church go really well together.”

Keith McIntosh, from St Andrew’s Church in Leyland and Sports Ambassador for Blackburn Diocese, added: “We were encouraging people to come through the doors of this wonderful and iconic building for the very first time. Children in Need has been a great charity that has lasted the course, and we are proud to support it.”