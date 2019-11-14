Help your 'mental elf' this Christmas with a charity run

Mental health charity Lancashire Mind are calling for families, work colleagues and groups of friends to join together to take part in their annual Mental Elf fun run.

Now in its sixth year, the event will take place at Witton Park, Blackburn, on Sunday December 1st and registration is open via the Lancashire Mind website.

Lancashire Mind’s vision is mental wellbeing for all and want everyone to be aware of and know how to improve their wellbeing.

Fund-raising co-ordinator Fabienne Clough said: “An active lifestyle not only keeps our bodies healthy but makes us feel good too. By taking part in Mental Elf, people boost their own wellbeing as well as helping other people across Lancashire.

"Doing it with family, friends and work colleagues is even better and we have special prices for family and team entries. Plus, your dogs go free! We want people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities coming together to support mental health across Lancashire.”

Lancashire Mind is also encouraging participants to gain as much sponsorship as they can and will be awarding prizes to the top fundraisers, as well as the ‘Best Dressed’. All funds raised from Mental Elf will help Lancashire Mind to stop misconceptions about mental health, develop resilience in people from an early age and work with communities to build a happier Lancashire.

Fabienne added: “We raised over £11,000 last year thanks to the 400 participants, which is fantastic but we’d really like to better that amount this year. We’ve made the event bigger than ever and have increased the Festive Market Place too so if you don’t fancy participating in the 5k yourself, you can come along and support those that are taking part and do some Christmas shopping at the same time.”

For more information about the event, and to register to take part, visit lancashiremind.org.uk/mental-elf