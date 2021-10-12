Help us spend our proceeds - how people in Clitheore can recommend a charity to donate cash raised at the town's spectacular bonfire
With less than a month to go, plans are apace for the team who are bringing back the original and best Clitheroe Castle bonfire to the community.
And they need your help to suggest suitable NHS charities and schools who may benefit.
The annual event raises thousands of pounds each year for charities and this year the focus is to keep donations local - with the emphasis on local NHS charities or specific local
school projects.
"Our intention is that the funds we raise are given back to the community in and around Clitheroe – be it a primary school that requires a new bench, or a local NHS charity who
could really benefit from some cash to assist in the important work they do – again, for the people of the area," said Chairman of Clitheroe Castle Bonfire Committee Andy
Belcham.
"We’ve put a plea for suggestions out on our Facebook page and want everyone to be able to have their say. We’re asking for people to get in touch with us or e-mail itemizing what
they are seeking funding for and why – and we’ll see what we can do when we’ve totalled up our proceeds!"
Suggestions can be e-mailed to the committee on: [email protected]. In addition, this week sees the launch of the annual contest to find the best Guy Fawkes to
sit on top of the bonfire – and local primary schools should look out for information shortly coming their way.
"We’re always hugely impressed at the talent of our local schools and community groups when we see the entries arrive on the Castle Field," added Andy. ‘It’s always a shame to
burn them, but they all do go on the bonfire – with the creators of this year’s best entry receiving a prize of £100."
Judging will be carried out this year at 12pm on the Castle Field by Clitheroe Mayor Simon O’Rourke.
"With just over a month to go now, we are really seeing ticket sales start to pick up – and we appreciate everyone’s support. We’re delighted that there is an appetite once again
to go out and enjoy a family, community event and are working hard to bring our fabulous concessions, entertainment and infamous firework display to the town – all in a COVID safe
manner," Andy.
"Don’t leave it too late to buy your tickets though – with tickets limited this year we would hate anyone to miss out. They are available through the link on our Facebook page
@BB7CastleBonfire and can now be purchased from Banana News in Clitheroe. A family ticket remains at £10," concluded Andy.
The Clitheroe Bonfire and Fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local groups and charities. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Lions. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar year.