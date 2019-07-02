Help available for elderly and vulnerable from United Utilities and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

United Utilities and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have teamed up to let people know about all the assistance that’s on offer for the elderly and those with ill health, a disability, mental health problems, financial worries or language barriers.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service regularly gives vulnerable people a ‘Safe and Well’ visit which consists of a free home fire safety check as well as health and wellbeing advice to reduce the risk of fire in the home. Its partnership with United Utilities means its staff can also advise people about the water company’s Priority Services scheme which is free of charge for customers with additional needs.

Amanda Phillips, United Utilities’ Priority Services engagement lead, said: “Anyone that requires a ‘Safe and Well’ visit is likely to also be eligible to register for our Priority Services scheme and benefit from the additional help we can provide customers especially in the case of an interruption to their water supply.

“Both ‘Safe and Well’ and Priority Services are great schemes providing help to the people that need it most and we’d like to spread the word. We’re delighted that Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service includes our leaflets in its ‘Safe and Well’ packs so that its officers can promote our service. We’re talking to other similar organisations in the hope that they’ll follow suit,” she added.

Jane Williams, prevention support manager and safeguarding lead at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We provide our home fire safety check to vulnerable people to try and reduce the risk of fire and to help make the home a safer place.

“Wellbeing issues like isolation, dementia and falls can put someone at a greater risk of fire so offering referrals and advice on wellbeing issues only supports people further. Our staff who carry out the visits are able to provide a Priority Services leaflet to householders and talk them through the service,” she added.

To register for Priority Services go to myaccount.unitedutilities.com/PriorityService to fill in the online secure form or call 0345 072 6093. Lines are open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm Saturday. For more information about Lancashire Fire and Rescue’s home fire safety check service, visit www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk or call 0800 169 1125.