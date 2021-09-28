Harvest Festival 2021: Clitheroe vicar urges parishioners to panic buy food!

This year St Mary Magdalene Clitheroe Parish Church will be supporting the work of the Ribble Valley Foodbank. With rising fuel prices and the coming cut to Universal Credit, many families will be finding this a difficult winter and the church is urging a generous response.

All gifts of food are gratefully received but people are being particularly asked to consult the Ribble Valley Foodbank website for urgently-needed items by clicking onto https://ribblevalley.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

The Rev. Canon Andy Froud said: "Stockpile all you want for this excellent cause and anyone stops you in the supermarket tell them what it's for. And if anyone has got spare petrol or diesel this week- please keep it!"