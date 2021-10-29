Halloween 2021: Family-friendly spooktacular events to enjoy in Clitheroe

Youngsters are asked to meet at the Castle Gates at 11am on October 31st for the spooktacular event. They will be asked to pick up a trail map which will lead them around the Clitheroe Castle grounds, but they'll have to watch their backs for the Pendle witches!

Once completed, they will be asked to hand over their answers and a spooky treat will be given.

Organiser, Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout in Moor Lane, said: "This family-friendly event will take place between 11am and 4pm on the Castle Grounds and the admission fee is £5 per child. The trail takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and the last entry is at 4pm.

Frights and delights are in store at this scary witch hunt. Picture from 2019 by John Flanagan