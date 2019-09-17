Green light for pots, tubs and trays recycling in the Ribble Valley

Households in the Ribble Valley can now put pots, tubs and trays in their blue bins.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has joined forces with Lancashire County Council to make it easier for people to recycle more plastic waste.

Residents can now recycle clean plastic pots, tubs and trays, including yoghurt pots, margarine tubs and food trays of any shape or colour.

The plastic waste will be recycled and turned into new products, such as fleeces, pillows and bottles.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “There is an increasing demand from residents to reduce waste and recycle more, and this new move will address growing environmental concerns, as well as boost recycling.”

Linda Boyer, the council’s waste management officer, added: “Residents have been asking us for years if they can recycle yoghurt pots and margarine tubs – well now they can. Plastic makes up a substantial percentage of household waste and filling your blue bin with plenty of these products will boost our recycling rates significantly.”

The following items can now be placed in blue bins: glass bottles and jars, food tins, drink cans, clean foil and foil trays, empty aerosol cans, metal biscuit and sweet tins, metal bottle caps and lids, plastic bottles and lids, plastic pots and tubs, trays and punnets (film lids and absorbent pads should be placed with general rubbish), chocolate and biscuit tubs and trays, plastic plant pots, tubs and trays.

Around 90% of waste plastic collected in Lancashire is processed in the UK and made into new products, which has commercial, logistical and environmental benefits. You can check whether a plastic item is recyclable by the number stamped in the triangular recycling symbol – anything with a number 1, 2 or 5 can go in your blue bin.

Residents are asked to rinse plastic before putting it in the bin to protect the recycling stream from contamination and keep the bin clean.