Great turnout in Clitheroe for St George's Day parade

Members of the 12 groups from Clitheroe Scout District, made up of Beavers, Cubs, Scout and Explorer Scouts were joined by Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section members from across the Ribble Valley Division for their annual St George's Day celebration.

The perfect opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the vast contribution of so many adults providing #SkillsForLife to young people, a service was led by the Rev. Andy Froud at Clitheroe Parish Church. He suggested that people choose their heroes carefully and reminded everyone of the true attributes of leaders.

A number of awards were presented, including the Wood Badge for those adults who have completed their leader training and service awards ranging from five years contribution as a leader, all the way through to 40 years.

Sue Heslop and David Mellor were presented with the Chief Scout’s Commendation for good service.

The highest award presented on the day was the Association’s Silver Acorn award. Brian Rouxel, an Explorer Scout Leader in the District, received his award during the service.

Judith Wells, Whalley Cubs Leader, received her award at a ceremony at Windsor Castle which took place at the same time as the Clitheroe event, in the presence of HRH The Duke of Kent , Chief Scout Bear Grylls and Scout Ambassador, Warwick Davies.