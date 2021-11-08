Grateful family of baby born 10 weeks early say their precious son would not be home without dedicated team at Burnley's neonatal intensive care unit

Ryan and Jade Johnson, whose son Jasper spent the first six weeks of his life in NICU, said they 'could not thank enough' the team who cared for their son.

The Johnsons said: "They gave care to our little boy in our absence and when he needed it the most.

"Without them he wouldn’t be home with us now.”

The Johnson family present the cheque for £2,000 to NICU, money they raised to thank the team for caring for baby Jasper.

Jasper was able to go to the family home in Darwen for the first time and meet his big sister, Jemima, at the end of July.

Ryan and some of his relatives went on to complete a 103 mile sponsored bike ride, in just eight hours, at the end of September to raise money to say 'thank you' to the unit and also the official hospital charity ELHT and Me.

Ryan said: "The ride was tough but nothing compared to the journey Jasper has been on in his short life and it felt amazing for us to give something back and to turn something a little negative into a massive positive.”

Denise Gee, ELHT and Me charity manager said '' It was wonderful to meet Jasper with his big sister and their mum and dad.

Tiny Jasper spent the first six weeks of his life in NICU at Burnley General Hospital

"Hearing of their journey and what inspired the family to raise funds for NICU really was heart warming.