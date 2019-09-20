Grateful Clitheroe daughter raises charity cash in memory of beloved mother

A self-confessed "non-runner" laced her trainers and pounded the streets of Newcastle to honour the memory of her mother.

Judith Smith (37), who owns and runs JS Accountancy, Clitheroe, took part in the Great North Run raising hundreds for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Speaking of completing her first half marathon and why she decided to raise money for the worthwhile charity, the mother-of-two said: "I lost my mum in 2007 when I was 25 to terminal cancer. Three of us completed a sponsored cycle ride from Land’s End to John O' Groats the year after raising over £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Care, to contribute to the amazing work they do. During my mum’s illness they offered emotional and physical support to all of us from the day she was diagnosed. They are amazing people. Since then I haven’t had time to do anything else with other commitments including the Hodder Valley Show. However, this year I decided I could make time to train so entered the ballot in January and was lucky enough to get a place. "Although I have cycled before, I am not a runner at all and found every bit of training hard!"

Judith travelled to Newcastle and found the whole weekend so enjoyable and well organised.

She added: "The run itself is quite hard with similar inclines to training around the Ribble Valley. The last mile along the South Shields seafront is the longest mile I’ll ever do! However, the people of the North East are so welcoming and supportive, what an amazing experience! They line the whole route, handing out drinks, sweets, biscuits, oranges and shouting your name willing you on, the whole event is an absolute credit to the people of Tyneside."

Judith has so far raised just over £500 for Macmillan Cancer Care thanks to the generosity of supportive friends and family, but she is continuing to add to the total.

Expressing her gratitude, she said: "I must say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped train a non-runner to this stage over the last six months and all the support from friends and family. If anyone would like to donate, they can log onto my fundraising page by clicking here: