Good causes across Burnley and Padiham benefit from generous £6,000 donations

Good causes across Burnley, Padiham and East Lancashire have benefitted from a cash windfall of £6,000.

Padiham Rotarians raised that fantastic amount thanks to residents who supported their annual Santa's Sleigh visits at Christmas and also a number of collections held at the Tesco store.

Pendleside Hospice and the North West Air Ambulance received £800 each and a donation of £400 went to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The following donations were also made: Derian House Children’s Hospice, Padiham Cricket Club, Uganda – Good Samaritan, Padiham Archives, Blood Bikes, Homeless, Papyrus, Children’s Heart Foundation, Halloween party for Padiham children, Padiham on Parade and East Lancashire Health Trust (£250)

NSPCC Local was presented with £200 and BK's Heroes, Carers Link – Lancashire, Talking Newspaper and Padiham Football Club al received £100 each.