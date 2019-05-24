Glitz, glamour and cash for charity at Burnley's 'Razzle and Dazzle Ball'

A glamorous evening of dinner, dancing and plenty of fundraising saw almost £8,000 raised for a deserving charity.

Dozens of people gathered at the Burnley Football Club to attend the Razzle and Dazzle charity ball in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Organised by Bryan and Jo-Anne Nutter, who run The Footcare Service, in Padiham, the event saw guests tucking into a three-course meal and take part in a charity raffle along with a prize auction, which included Burnley striker Chris Woods' signed boots.

Afterwards, there was plenty of entertainment by accomplished singer Mark Yates, solo artist Herbie Graham and the Smooth Sax Man to keep people in the swing of things.

Summing up the successful event, Jo-Anne, said: "It was a fantastic evening and we raised a good amount of money. I feel overwhelmed so many people came forward and supported the event. It was a wonderful night and we are thankful for the splendid prizes kindly donated."

Jo-Anne explained she and her husband decided to raise cash for the Pendleside Hospice in memory of Bryan's mum who volunteered at a hospice charity shop in Colne. She died last year.

"The chief executive of Pendleside Hospice attended the ball and we were very grateful to receive a match donation of £2,500 from Santander in Colne," Jo-Anne said: "It was great to see Norma and her team from the bank to come and host the auction and raffle and a special thanks to Jeff Brown who compared the evening. It was amazing."