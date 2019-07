Year 11 pupils from St Augustine’s enjoyed an evening of glitz and glamour as they celebrated their five years at high school together at the Mytton Fold in Billington.

They arrived by all means of transport, from horse and carriage to Ferraris , tractors, trucks and trailers.

After speeches by Head Girl, Eleanor Huyton, and Head Boy, James Hughes Gooding, the students enjoyed a delicious buffet followed by an evening of fun and dancing.