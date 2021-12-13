Generous Burnley restaurateur lays on festive lunch for ex veterans and volunteers helping them to get their lives back on track

Pino Cafasso, the owner of The Palazzo Italian eaterie, invited residents of Healthier Heroes, along with volunteers and beneficiaries from the project, for the festive lunch.

Healthier Heroes founder Andy Powell said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to Pino and his team for the amazing food.

"Your kindness and generosity is very humbling and this was a great display of community spirit."

Healthier Heroes' residents and volunteers sit down for their festive meal at The Palazzo in Burnley

Founded a year ago, Healthier Heroes has helped 68 homeless veterans and supported 27 still living at its headquarters, Bancroft House in Elizabeth Street, and the organisation's two move on properties.

It has also supported 70 families within the community and a black tie ball held to mark the first anniversary raised £3,000 for funds.